Three arrested over violating official rates

LAHORE: In a crackdown against overpricing, the district administration has arrested three persons violating the official rates.

According to the administration on Wednesday, 2,666 locations were checked, 19 cases were registered and fines totaling Rs300,000 were imposed for 109 violations. On the instructions of District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, surprise visits were conducted by the assistant commissioners.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima inspected prices in Garhi Shahu, Daroghawala, Naqshbandi Bazaar, Jallo Mor, Shadi Pura, Harbanspura and Gol Chakkar Market. Heavy fines were imposed on two marts for not maintaining the DC counter. Three individuals arrested on the spot for overcharging and sealed two milk shops. Warnings were issued to shopkeepers for not displaying the rate list prominently.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf inspected prices in Shadman Bazaar. He directed the formation of a committee to survey all shopkeepers. Repeated violators were instructed to be expelled from the market. A complaint cell was established in a container in front of the bazaar, with complaint numbers and rates displayed. The rate list must be checked twice daily by the relevant magistrate.

Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Nabeel Memon, along with revenue field staff, conducted price inspections in Chungi Dogech. Shopkeepers and fruit and vegetable vendors were instructed to display the rate list prominently at their shops and warnings were issued to those causing encroachments.

Commenting on the operation, the DC said that a robust crackdown on price control is ongoing throughout the city and complaints received at the complaint cell are being addressed. “Strict warnings are being issued to fruit and vegetable vendors for not prominently displaying the rate list and heavy fines are being imposed on individuals repeatedly violating the prices of essential goods. Efforts are underway to provide relief to citizens at the basic level,” she added.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon rains and changing weather, the Lahore District Administration has increased the pace of anti-dengue activities. In the last 24 hours, dengue larvae were found at 1,555 locations. During the same period, 1,460 notices were issued, and 95 cases were registered. So far this year, 47,539 individuals have been issued notices, and 2,360 cases have been registered. A total of 23,368 hotspots have been covered.

The DC Lahore said that the dengue field teams are fully active and that all resources are being utilized to eliminate dengue larvae. Given the rains and changing weather in the city, efforts are being made to ensure the elimination of dengue larvae, she added.

