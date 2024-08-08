AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Asif Merchant matter: FO says it is in touch with US govt

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said on Wednesday that it is in touch with the United States authorities and awaits further details about a Pakistani national who is accused of plotting assassination of high profile Americans, including former president Donald Trump.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch’s statement comes following the US Justice Department charged a Pakistani national namely, Asif Merchant, allegedly for having ties with Iran and “seeking to carry out political assassinations”.

“We have seen the media reports. We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details. We have also noted the statements by US officials that this is an ongoing investigation. Before giving our formal reaction, we also need to be sure of the antecedents of the individual in question,” Baloch said in response to media queries about the development.

Media reports claim that Merchant was arrested on July 12 while preparing to leave the United States, shortly after he met with purported hit men who he believed would carry the murders but were actually undercover law enforcement officers.

He is accused of travelling to New York and working with an alleged hit man to carry out assassinations in late August or early September, including the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, other current and former US government officials, allegedly in retaliation for the US killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Reports claimed that Merchant is a resident of Karachi, having his family both in Karachi and Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump Pakistan US Foreign Office Asif Merchant

Comments

200 characters

Asif Merchant matter: FO says it is in touch with US govt

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories