Business & Finance Print 2024-08-08

LCCI, Punjab Labour Dept organise awareness session on laws

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Punjab Labor Department, organized an awareness session on Labor laws and Labor Welfare Measures at LCCI.

The session was presided over by the LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Provincial Labor Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Labor Secretary Muhammad Naeem Ghaus, Director General Labor Welfare Syeda Kulsoom Haider, Vice Commissioner PESSI Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar and CEO Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Tahir Ilyas Cheema also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that progress and prosperity of economy and industry mean development of the country. He acknowledged that the post-COVID economy has posed challenges such as climate change, floods and international inflation etc. which have burdened the economy.

He said that the government is doing serious efforts to control electricity tariff hike, high interest rates and rupee devaluation and hoped that he will achieve the targets.

The LCCI President to facilitate taxpayers saying that FIR must not be registered against be registered and challan should not be issued to them.

He informed the Minister that facility centers of most of the federal and provincial departments have been established at LCCI to facilities of the members.

He said that the step of increasing the minimum wages from 32 thousand to 37 thousand rupees is good but the problems of the business sector should also be kept in mind.

He said that Lahore Chamber is doing a lot of work regarding skilled manpower. At the same time, LCCI is doing its best for the empowerment of women. Awards were also given to women for the first time.

He urged the Labor Minister to appoint a focal person for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address labor-related issues.

Provincial Labor Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have expressed their deep affiliation with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry which represents the entire trading community. He emphasized the need for consultation with stakeholders before implementing labor laws.

The provincial minister said that he will soon launch a media campaign to create awareness about labor laws and labor welfare initiatives, under which all people will be told how they can get benefits from the labor department. He said that in this regard, Labor Department needs full support and help from LCCI.

He requested the Lahore Chamber to inform disseminate information among its members. He announced the formation of a committee in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber under which the issues of the labor and related departments of the business community will be resolved. He announced to appoint a focal person for Lahore Chamber.

Labor Secretary Muhammad Naeem Ghaus presented a comprehensive presentation on new labor laws, including proposals to increase the working age from 15 to 16 years and establish day-care centers in offices.

