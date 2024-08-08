Dar, OIC SG discuss Gaza, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah on Wednesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo discussed the situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It stated that the deputy prime minister and foreign minister discussed with the secretary general the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They stressed the urgency of a ceasefire and unhindered supply of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. The deputy prime minister praised the OIC for its efforts for peace in the Middle East and expressed full support of Pakistan for its initiatives.

The statement added that the deputy prime minister/foreign minister appreciated the historic role of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and the Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir for supporting the legitimate right of self-determination of the Kashmiris as reflected in various OIC resolutions and statements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024