Tax issues FTO to establish ‘help desk’ at KATI

KARACHI: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has announced the establishment of a help desk at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to address the tax issues faced by industrialists. The initiative aims to increase awareness among the public and business community about the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) services. Dr. Jah made these remarks while addressing industrialists at KATI.

Dr. Jah highlighted that the FTO is mandated to resolve complaints within 60 days, with recent decisions averaging 38 days. He emphasized the independence and authority of the FTO, whose decisions can only be appealed to the President of Pakistan. Of the 550 appeals filed with the President, 490 decisions by the FTO were upheld. In 2021, the FTO resolved a refund complaint amounting to Rs.17.8 billion.

Since taking office, Dr. Jah has increased the number of regional offices to improve public access to the FTO. He cited the swift resolution of complaints from 800 individuals regarding sales tax on vehicles, resulting in refunds totaling Rs.55 million. Dr. Jah assured taxpayers that they can report complaints without fear, and no unwarranted notices or audits would be issued.

KATI President Johar Qandhari highlighted the increasing harassment of industrialists and the business community by FBR officials through unjustified notices and audits. He noted the difficulties in filing tax returns due to the slow FBR system and the arbitrary withholding of refunds, exacerbating capital shortages for industrialists. Qandhari pointed out the growing number of complaints to the FTO, indicating worsening taxpayer issues.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya criticized the government’s failure to expand the tax net, instead burdening existing taxpayers with additional taxes. He expressed concern that the recent budget increases would lead to more complaints to the FTO. Chhaya stressed the need to document more of the economy, which currently stands at only 30%.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan emphasized the need for greater public and business awareness of the FTO’s role. He attributed decreased internal and external investment to loopholes in the tax system.

Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik praised Dr. Jah’s efforts, noting a significant increase in the number of resolved complaints—from over 2,000 in 2021 to more than 8,000—attributed to Dr. Jah’s diligent work and the business community’s trust.

The event saw participation from KATI President Johar Qandhari, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik, and other notable figures from FTO including Dr. Faiz Elahi Memon, Badruddin Qureshi, Dr. Fazal Mohammad Abrejo, Gul Rehman, Abid Mehmood, Shahid Nawaz and a large number of industrialists and members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024