Egypt instructs airlines to avoid Iranian airspace due to ‘military exercises’

CAIRO: Egypt’s civil aviation ministry said Wednesday national carriers were instructed to avoid “transiting over Iranian airspace” for three-hour intervals over two days, due to planned “military exercises”.

The decision follows “notification received from Iranian authorities”, warning civil aviation companies that Iran was holding “military exercises” between 11:30 am Tehran time (0800 GMT) and 2:30 pm on Wednesday, and 4:30 am to 7:30 am Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Iran has not made any official announcements of military exercises at those timings.

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount

The news comes as the region braces for a military retaliation from Iran against Israel, following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran last week.

Both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination and, along with Iran-linked Lebanese group Hezbollah, threatened reprisals.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind Haniyeh’s killing.

Fears of regional escalation come 10 months into an Israeli military offensive that has ravaged the Gaza Strip, and which was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel.