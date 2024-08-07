AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB confirms revised schedule of Bangladesh ‘A’

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2024 06:50pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed Bangladesh A men’s team’s revised schedule to the country.

The Bangladesh team was earlier scheduled to land in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August.

However, their departure was delayed by 48 hours due to a volatile political and security situation in their country.

According to the revised schedule, the Bangladesh A team will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday, August 10, for two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The matches will be played at the Islamabad Club.

Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan’s Test squad for Bangladesh

Below is the revised series schedule (all activities at the Islamabad Club):

10 Aug – Arrival in Islamabad

11 & 12 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

13-16 Aug – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

18 & 19 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

20-23 Aug – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

25 Aug – Training & practice at 1000

26 Aug – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

27 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

29 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

PCB cricket news Pakistan vs Bangladesh Bangladesh A tour of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PCB confirms revised schedule of Bangladesh ‘A’

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

PTI’s Aliya Hamza released from jail after bail in May 9 cases

KSE-100 closes marginally in the red as profit-taking erases early gains

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Read more stories