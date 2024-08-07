PCB confirms revised schedule of Bangladesh ‘A’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed Bangladesh A men’s team’s revised schedule to the country.

The Bangladesh team was earlier scheduled to land in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August.

However, their departure was delayed by 48 hours due to a volatile political and security situation in their country.

According to the revised schedule, the Bangladesh A team will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday, August 10, for two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The matches will be played at the Islamabad Club.

Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan’s Test squad for Bangladesh

Below is the revised series schedule (all activities at the Islamabad Club):

10 Aug – Arrival in Islamabad

11 & 12 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

13-16 Aug – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

18 & 19 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

20-23 Aug – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

25 Aug – Training & practice at 1000

26 Aug – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

27 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

29 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens