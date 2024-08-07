Kenyan economic growth seen steady at 5.5% in 2025, central bank says

NAIROBI: Kenya’s economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2025, at a similar rate to this year’s 5.4% growth, central bank Governor Kamau Thugge said on Wednesday.

The forecast for next year’s growth comes a day after the Central Bank of Kenya cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in about four years.

The Central Bank Rate was reduced to 12.75% after inflation fell below the midpoint of the government’s preferred range of 2.5%-7.5%.