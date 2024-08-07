AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.83%)
AIRLINK 112.69 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.09%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.26%)
FCCL 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 144.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.43%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.22%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.8%)
PAEL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.68%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
SEARL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.85%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,232 Increased By 26.2 (0.32%)
BR30 25,544 Increased By 162.9 (0.64%)
KSE100 77,556 Increased By 365 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,985 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
Business & Finance

Kenyan economic growth seen steady at 5.5% in 2025, central bank says

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 12:52pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2025, at a similar rate to this year’s 5.4% growth, central bank Governor Kamau Thugge said on Wednesday.

The forecast for next year’s growth comes a day after the Central Bank of Kenya cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in about four years.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

The Central Bank Rate was reduced to 12.75% after inflation fell below the midpoint of the government’s preferred range of 2.5%-7.5%.

Kenya shilling kenya Central Bank Rate kenya inflation Kenya economy Central Bank of Kenya

