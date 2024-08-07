Rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 14: LHC seeks replies from home secretary Punjab & DC Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the home secretary Punjab and the deputy commissioner Lahore by Wednesday (today) on a petition of the PTI against denial of permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on August 14.

Earlier the court questioned whether allowing a public rally was discretion or policy of the government.

A law officer opposed the petition, requesting the court to dismiss the same.

The court asked the law officer as if the public also needed a government’s permission to celebrate the Independence Day on August 14.

The law officer stated that the government also denied permission for rallies to the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan People’s Party in the city owing to security reasons.

Last week, the court had directed the DC to decide the application as per the law. Later, the DC dismissed the application citing security concerns.

The court disposed of the petition and advised the petitioner to file a new petition against the denial of the permission.

The petitioner argued that holding rallies was the right of every political party, but the PTI was being deprived of this fundamental right. He contended that the rally would be peaceful and in accordance with the law.

