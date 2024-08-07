Internet disrupted as fiber optic cable set on fire in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The internet services affected in several cities including Islamabad and Peshawar on Tuesday after fiber optic cable set on fire in the federal capital.

The cable was set ablaze passing on the bridge of Ninth Avenue connecting I-8 and I-9.

The incident has undermined internet services in a number of cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Murree and Abbottabad.

Earlier it was reported that some gas pipeline has caught fire on the bridge.

Despite the passage of several hours, rescue teams were not dispatched by the Islamabad administration despite the intensity of the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire was broke out in a private bank located in a plaza in Sector I-9 in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and doused the fire quickly.