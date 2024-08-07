Govt’s decision to launch Rs1.1trn scheme for SMEs welcomed

KARACHI: Leaders of United Business Group (UBG), Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir have welcomed the government’s decision to launch a Rs1.1 trillion scheme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), hailing it as a significant step towards reviving economic growth and creating jobs on a larger scale.

They noted that the contraction of economic growth in FY23 and a mere 2.4% growth in FY24 had resulted in a drastic reduction in jobs opportunities, putting immense pressure on the government to enhance growth, create jobs, and reduce taxes.

They commended the government’s timely intervention, saying it would help alleviate the economic slowdown.

The scheme, part of the government and State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) efforts to double SME financing to Rs1,100 billion over the next five years, offers loans of up to Rs25 million for small enterprises and Rs200 million for medium-sized ones. It covers all types of loans, including working capital loans, running financing, and long-term loans.

The UBG leaders praised the government’s decision to absorb credit losses (principal portion only) on banks’ fresh exposure to SMEs, as well as the 20% first loss coverage for small entrepreneurs and 10% for medium entrepreneurs. They also appreciated the participation of all commercial and Islamic banks in the scheme.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, job creation, and a boost in SME growth. The UBG leaders expressed their support for the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy and encouraged all eligible SMEs to take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024