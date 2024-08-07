AGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 113.19 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.21%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.65%)
FCCL 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
FFBL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 144.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
NBP 47.37 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.98%)
OGDC 130.76 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.19%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PIBTL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PPL 112.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.78%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
SEARL 58.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TOMCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.3%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
TRG 53.94 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.77%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,254 Increased By 47.8 (0.58%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 221.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 77,653 Increased By 462.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 25,006 Increased By 103.7 (0.42%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

Govt’s decision to launch Rs1.1trn scheme for SMEs welcomed

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: Leaders of United Business Group (UBG), Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir have welcomed the government’s decision to launch a Rs1.1 trillion scheme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), hailing it as a significant step towards reviving economic growth and creating jobs on a larger scale.

They noted that the contraction of economic growth in FY23 and a mere 2.4% growth in FY24 had resulted in a drastic reduction in jobs opportunities, putting immense pressure on the government to enhance growth, create jobs, and reduce taxes.

They commended the government’s timely intervention, saying it would help alleviate the economic slowdown.

The scheme, part of the government and State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) efforts to double SME financing to Rs1,100 billion over the next five years, offers loans of up to Rs25 million for small enterprises and Rs200 million for medium-sized ones. It covers all types of loans, including working capital loans, running financing, and long-term loans.

The UBG leaders praised the government’s decision to absorb credit losses (principal portion only) on banks’ fresh exposure to SMEs, as well as the 20% first loss coverage for small entrepreneurs and 10% for medium entrepreneurs. They also appreciated the participation of all commercial and Islamic banks in the scheme.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, job creation, and a boost in SME growth. The UBG leaders expressed their support for the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy and encouraged all eligible SMEs to take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes SBP FBR SMEs business community government of pakistan UBG

Comments

200 characters

Govt’s decision to launch Rs1.1trn scheme for SMEs welcomed

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories