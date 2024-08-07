Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

ISLAMABAD: The country’s 884-MW Suki Kinari hydropower plant is all set to achieve commercial operations by the end of the current month, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

S K Hydro (Private) Limited (SK Hydro) a Chinese Engineering Corporation (CEEC or ‘Energy’ China) company is developing 884-Suki Kinari hydropower project in district Mansehra. The project is listed among the highest priority early harvest project in the strategic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The sources said, SK Hydro is at the final stages of completion and expecting to achieve commercial operations by the end of August, 2024, adding that once completed it will become the largest private sector and the largest hydropower project in CPEC to be commissioned.

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

According to the company, this achievement will be testament to the joint efforts of PPIB and SK Hydro along with facilitation of the Ministries and Departments of the Government of China, Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To celebrate this exceptional milestone, SK Hydro is planning to organise a formal ceremony on September 19, 2024 in Islamabad. The company has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

According to Managing Director PPIB, Shah Jahan Mirza Suki Kinari project, a significant green initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio, represents a $1.8 billion investment.

He said the project will soon begin transmitting low-cost, green power via the newly completed 500kV transmission line, reducing reliance on crude oil and LNG imports and saving billions of dollars, annually. This transmission line, spanning 75 kilometres and constructed to evacuate power from the hydropower project to the national grid, stands as an engineering marvel and a symbol of the strong partnership between Pakistan and China.

Muhammad Mustafa, deputy managing director of NTDC, congratulated his team and the project’s consultant, NESPAK, for their exceptional services. He acknowledged the perseverance and dedication of Project Manager Gai and the significant contributions of Shahid Mahmood, chief executive of MK Engineers and Constructors (Pvt) Ltd.

Wang, general manager of the China Energy Group’s Pakistan branch, highlighted the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China. He applauded the unwavering support from the Pakistan Government and the leadership of Project Manager Gai Xiqiang, congratulating all stakeholders on the successful completion of the Suki Kinari Project. He emphasised the project’s significance as a cornerstone of the CPEC initiative, symbolising progress and cooperation.

The Suki Kinari transmission line, spanning elevations from 696m to 1967m above sea level, stands as a testament to engineering excellence and perseverance. It is considered one of the most challenging power transmission lines in Pakistan’s history, comparable to the Karakoram Highway Project, also known as the China–Pakistan Friendship Highway.

