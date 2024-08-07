AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

Loan rollovers will take place this month: Aurangzeb

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that rollover of loan from friendly countries for Pakistan would be made in the ongoing month and added discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are being held on a daily basis for the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This was stated by the minister during a brief media talk after the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting. He said that Pakistan’s financing gap is $3-5 billion during the IMF programme and the government is trying to reduce it. This gap is not unmanageable, he said and added that Pakistan’s credit rating has been upgraded by international credit rating agencies and the commercial banks are now offering loans.

The government will not take loan at higher interest rates; therefore, the Finance Ministry has been considering the interest rate of the loans. Aurangzeb said that for talks with China on IPPs, an adviser would be needed and the government has hired adviser in China on early issuance of Panda Bonds in Chinese market.

On the issue of digitisation, the minister said that the FBR digitisation is underway and the task has been given to the Minister of State for Finance. He said conversion of coal power plants to local coal will take two to three years. He said that the IMF Executive Board meeting will be held at the end of this month to take staff-level agreement of $7 billion extended fund facility.

Earlier, in the committee meeting, the finance minister said that Fitch has upgraded the rating in the last two weeks and State Bank Pakistan (SBP) has reduced the interest rate. He said both these measures are very good news in the current fiscal year that led to increase in the confidence of local investors. He added that all rating agencies were briefed on the country’s economic situation. Hopefully, he said Pakistan’s rating will improve further in the months ahead.

The finance minister said all the people are being brought into the tax net and the government has decided to bring into the net, retail, real estate, exports and agriculture sector. The minister added that refunds worth Rs70 billion have been issued in the first month of this financial year.

He said we have to increase tax collections and easy procedure of tax registration is being adopted for traders. He said that the steps are being taken to reduce government expenditure with transfer of provincial affairs to the provinces and the merger/integration of various ministries. The Privatization Committee of the Cabinet has approved the privatisation of 24 entities and was questioned by Senator Farooq H Naek that how many ministries are being abolished under the 18th constitutional amendment.

“We are working to eliminate more than 40 federal ministries, the minister said, adding that these ministries will be phased with five ministries in each phase.” Recommendations to eliminate the five ministries of the first group will come out in the next few days, he said, adding that only important development projects have been given priority.

He said development projects will be run on Public Private Partnership basis and assured the committee of briefing with time line about these institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Pakistan Economy IMF IPPs finance minister FBR interest rates Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan Economic distress friendly countries Panda Bonds IMF loans IMF EFF Pakistan credit rating Loan rollovers

Comments

200 characters

Loan rollovers will take place this month: Aurangzeb

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories