IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution denouncing India’s revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged New Delhi to halt its blatant human rights violations in the territory while implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions.

World, OIC help sought to resolve Kashmir dispute

The Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam, introduced the resolution, which seeks to facilitate a fair and impartial plebiscite under United Nations oversight, allowing the Kashmiri people to determine their future.

