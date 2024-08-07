AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

Governor vows to help resolve issues facing overseas Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:52am

LAHORE: Announcing to play every possible role in extending facilities to the overseas Pakistani investors, Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that he will propose to the Prime Minister to set up a desk for resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis in various departments of Punjab so that the problems of overseas Pakistanis are solved on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistani investors from different European countries including Italy, France and the United Kingdom, led by Pakistan Business Forum Chairman, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, the governor said that he would play his role in facilitating the overseas Pakistani investors. A desk would be established to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in Governor House, he said.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Secretary Higher Education, Dr Farrukh Naveed, Secretary School Education Department Ehtesham Anwar and Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor, Captain Saqib Zafar (Retd) were also present on this occasion.

The overseas Pakistani businessmen gave various suggestions to the governor regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and informed them about the problems faced by them.

In the meeting, the possibility of collaboration between Pakistani universities and the European universities was also discussed. The prospectus of cooperation between local and overseas Pakistani businessmen also came under discussion.

The governor further said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in strengthening the country’s economy by sending remittances. He appreciated the determination of the overseas Pakistani business community to invest in the country in the education, agriculture, IT and tourism sectors among others.

Secretary School Education Punjab Ehtesham Anwar said that they are coming up with a scheme to establish schools to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country by setting up schools with the support of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairman of Pakistan Business Forum, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal said that our main objective is to highlight the positive image of Pakistan in the whole world. He said that the delegation has come to Pakistan, on the invitation of the Special Investment Felicitation Council (SIFC) and they have had important meetings regarding investment in Pakistan.

“This is the just beginning and MoUs for investment in various sectors will be signed in October and November,” he said, adding: “The overseas business community is committed to supporting the development of Pakistan’s economy and the betterment of the country.”

Overseas Pakistanis Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

