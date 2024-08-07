AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 113.12 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.15%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.81%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.01%)
FFBL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.61%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.89%)
NBP 47.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.2%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.22%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PPL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.58%)
TOMCL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.33%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
TRG 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,252 Increased By 45.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,594 Increased By 213.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 77,607 Increased By 415.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 25,002 Increased By 99 (0.4%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

FBR digitalisation initiatives face challenges?

Hamid Waleed Published 07 Aug, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) endeavours to enhance its digital capabilities are facing obstacles due to external pressure and inadequate support from the government, said sources.

Despite notable advancements in digitalisation, including the implementation of automated systems and applications, the FBR’s progress is being hindered by external pressures.

The government’s decision to engage international consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to develop a digitalisation road map has raised concerns regarding the necessity of external expertise, given the FBR’s internal IT wing and PRAL’s successful track record in developing and implementing digital solutions.

The establishment of multiple committees and taskforces, including a recently constituted task force led by the Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, has created confusion and overlapping responsibilities, leading to demoting FBR staff.

Experts caution that excessive external interference may result in a counterproductive “too many cooks” scenario, undermining the progress achieved thus far. They emphasise the need for the government to acknowledge FBR’s accomplishments, understand the existing gaps, and provide requisite support to facilitate further digitalization.

According to the sources, the FBR is one of the most digitalised organisations in the country. There is hardly any other public sector organisation that can match the level of complication inherent in FBR’s laws and business processes which makes the process of automation all the more difficult.

The FBR’s digitalisation efforts have yielded significant outcomes, including electronic filing of returns, automated sales tax refunds, and enhanced tax compliance. These are a few of the achievements of the FBR over the past couple of decades in terms of digitalization. The officers are continuously striving to plug the gaps and make improvements in the system. The extent of FBR’s digitalization can be gauged from the fact that currently FBR is managing more than fifty applications in its data centres.

However, challenges persist, including inadequate enforcement and data collection by other organisations and the limitation of FBR’s scope in taxing a substantial portion of the economy.

As the government pursues further digitalisation, it remains to be seen whether the FBR will be empowered to lead the initiatives and build upon its existing successes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes Federal Government FBR tax system digitalisation FBR digitalisation

Comments

200 characters

FBR digitalisation initiatives face challenges?

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories