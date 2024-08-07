AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-08-07

Govt required to take belt-tightening steps

Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 06:15am

EDITORIAL: The government is to begin a legislative process this month designed to initiate implementation of austerity measures that have been formulated by committees established under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with media reports indicating that the list includes (i) dissolution of various regulatory councils of subjects that were devolved way back in 2010, education and health, though this would then imply a commensurate outlay by the provinces; however, federal universities and hospitals are to be run by corporate boards in the private sector under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode; (ii) complete ban on appointment of staff to federal universities and hospitals and freeze on recruitment in grades 1 to 16 after a position falls vacant; and (iii) transport facility for ministries and divisions would be abolished though sadly the scope of monetisation would be expanded with the top tier not only drawing hefty transport allowances but also using official transport.

One must extend full support to the federal government for taking this initiative that has been pending for 14 years now, a pendency that has cost the national exchequer billions of rupees annually that the current ongoing economic impasse can no longer withstand.

Five observations are, however, critical. First and foremost, the process is not going to be smooth as it envisages considerable relocation by staff which, if past precedence is anything to go by, may generate strike action.

Given the ongoing protest by the Jamaat-i-Islami against eroding incomes of not only the poor and vulnerable but also of lower to middle income groups that are increasingly disabled from incurring expenditures other than meeting their kitchen budgets it maybe more advisable to look at slashing current expenditure to generate immediate leverage with lenders particularly with respect to deferring taxes on the salaried announced in the Finance Bill 2024.

In 2024-25 budget, quite bafflingly, the current expenditure was raised by a whopping 21 percent – higher than the projected inflation rate of 11.85 percent for the year.

Even if one takes the higher rate of 12.7 percent as projected by the International Monetary Fund for the current year, there is no economic justification for raising current expenditure by 21 percent. This would require voluntary sacrifice by the major recipients of current expenditure, including civilian administration, for the current year at least.

Second, the transfer of devolved subjects to the provinces who have yet to exhibit any capacity to run them may account for the proposal to run hospitals and universities through corporate boards under the PPP mechanism.

However, in this instance too, the general public may be unable to foot the increased fees that would be associated with a corporate board which, in turn, would have negative repercussions on the already abysmal education and health statistics in this country.

Third, monetisation has and continues to be abused, and perhaps the time has come for the government to abandon the provision of housing, transport and other benefits, including a limit of utilities used that are paid for at the taxpayers’ expense to members of the cabinet as well as those who are serving in organisations/utilities. In addition, given the current state of the economy, it would be appropriate for cabinet members as well as National Assembly members to not accept salaries for one year if their income is higher than the taxable amount.

Fourth, while the Motorway Police has a good reputation in terms of performance, the same cannot be said about the National Highway Authority (NHA). True that the PML-N is associated with large road projects yet one would have hoped that NHA was devolved to the provinces for increased accountability.

And finally, reports suggest that the government is considering setting up a social sector affairs division. This would simply be duplicating efforts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which must be strengthened, and its scope expanded to include all subsidies to be provided through this well-established mechanism rather than through a parallel state-run organisation.

To conclude, while one must appreciate the efforts of the committees to come up with solid recommendations yet given the current economic impasse it is simply not immediate enough to make it acceptable to the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Federal Government Public Private partnership PM Shehbaz Sharif Austerity measures national exchequer Economic distress Finance Bill 2024 Budget 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Govt required to take belt-tightening steps

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories