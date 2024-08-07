AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

Commonwealth secretary- general visits NUST

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) welcomed a senior delegation of the Commonwealth, headed by its Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC. Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, also accompanied the delegation to NUST.

The event underscored the joint commitment to fostering innovation, academic excellence, and youth empowerment. Lt Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd), Rector NUST, warmly received the guests upon arrival.

In a meeting held in his office, the Rector touched upon various facets of NUST’s knowledge ecosystem that have contributed to bringing it among the league of world’s leading higher education institutions.

In her remarks, the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland said that NUST stands as an epitome of excellence in higher education, research and innovation in Pakistan and beyond, emphasising the crucial importance of such institutions in human resource development, particularly the youth. She said that the Commonwealth gives immense importance to education and initiatives for its promotion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education NUST commonwealth

