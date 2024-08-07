AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.77%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
DFML 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFBL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 144.81 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.55%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
NBP 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.22%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 112.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TOMCL 45.44 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.51%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
TREET 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
TRG 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,252 Increased By 45.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By 190.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 77,580 Increased By 388.5 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,005 Increased By 102 (0.41%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

Floods in Chitral: British High Commission says has funded essential items for 300 families

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission (HC) in Islamabad announced on Tuesday that it has funded essential items for around 300 families in Chitral as relief efforts are underway following the fresh floods hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The British High Commission has been amongst the earliest organisations to provide relief interventions, following devastating floods in Chitral,” the High Commission said in a statement.

From 29th July to August 3, Chitral suffered severe damages from torrential rains, flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods, it sated, adding that 14 drinking water supply schemes, 15 jeep-able bridges, 55 irrigation channels, nine link roads, three schools building, protection walls (4,000 feet), and 20 local shops have been fully/partially damaged.

It added that the British High Commission used their existing presence in Chitral to respond to immediate needs through their partners, Concern Worldwide and the Agha Khan Foundation. They are supporting emergency relief and restoration of infrastructure and livelihoods.

“So far, the UK has funded essential items like kitchen sets, hygiene kits, water storage containers and more for around 300 families,” it stated, adding that partners continue to work on immediate restoration of damaged drinking water systems, the restoration of essential irrigation channels, and debris removal to re-enable access and livelihoods, UK support is expected to benefit over 20,000 people in Chitral.

It further stated that the UK are also considering on longer-term recovery plans for affected areas, in close coordination with government counterparts and humanitarian partners.

“The recent floods in Chitral are devastating. Lives and livelihoods have been destroyed. The UK is here to support Pakistan. These floods are a stark reminder that there is much more to be done to improve Pakistan’s climate resilience,” Chargé d’Affaires of the British High Commission, Andrew Dalgleish said.

Floods have already led to 141 deaths, 266 injuries and damage to over 1,000 houses in Pakistan this year. Climate change is a priority for the UK government. During the devastating floods of 2022, the UK helped over 2.3 million people, dedicating a total of £39 million in UK aid, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UK floods British High Commission British HC Chitral Floods in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Floods in Chitral: British High Commission says has funded essential items for 300 families

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories