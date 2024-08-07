AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Markets Print 2024-08-07

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.350 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,428. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.504 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 11.121 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.870 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.234 billion), Silver (PKR 1.131 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.048 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.032 billion), DJ (PKR 522.43 1million), Palladium (PKR 283.304 million), Japan Equity (PKR 263.545 million), Copper (PKR 145.590 million), Natural Gas (PKR 138.235 million), Brent (PKR 48.092 million) and Aluminium (PKR 5.450million).

In Agricultural commodities, 27 lots amounting to PKR 59.687 million were traded.

