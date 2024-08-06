PQAMC wins ‘Employer of the Year Award’

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) has been awarded the Employer of the Year Award by securing 1st position in the Small National Category, presented by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan.

On this occasion while highlighting the important role of the HR team, Farhan Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer at PQAMC, commented, “We are immensely proud of this achievement, which reflects the tireless efforts of our HR team in enhancing the recruitment practices and career growth among our workforce.”

