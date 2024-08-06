AGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

Minister lauds eco-green-Latif initiative

Recorder Report Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 07:17am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani has said that Eco-Green-Latif initiative of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art Design and Heritages Jamshoro connects younger generation with the message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai through different forms.

This he said while addressing the 1st International Symposium titled "Eco Art: Green Latif - Nature and Culture".

The event was a collaborative effort of SABS with Centre for Knowledge Development (CKD) with the objective of initiating a discourse on the intersection of art, design, nature, and sustainability.

The two-day event featured a diverse array of activities, including the inauguration of a new research centre dedicated to eco art named Poetry, Art, Mathematics (PAM) Research Centre, an eco-art transformation exhibition, MoU signing ceremony between SABS University and CKD, and the unveiling of the Eco Art Latif Garden. University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro also collaborated for the symposium.

Vice-Chancellor of SABS University, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto; CEO of CKD, Prem Mathrani; Italian researcher Colleen Corradi Brannigan, Chief Organizer, Fazal Ellahi Khan and others also spoke.

Muhammad Ali Malkani underscored the importance of integrating environmental consciousness into artistic expression in Shah Latif’s poetry and said that Shah Abdul Latif is a universal poet who gave the message of peace and love not only for Sindh but the whole world. He said that SABS University Jamshoro has taken a great initiative to bring Sufism, art, science and technology on a single platform that will attract younger generation on a broader level. He said that Sindh has always given the message of love and peace and this type of symposium will reflect the positive image of our province and country around the globe.

The Minister further said that it’s a moment of proud that our young generation has taken a keen interest in exploring the Latif’s poetry in an artistic style on basis of modern technology and in a unique way. Our society faces different challenges like negativity, terrorism, extremism and impatience but Latif’s poetry reflects the message of harmony, patience, love and brotherhood, he added.

Prof Arabela Bhutto said, "We are honoured to have hosted this landmark event, which we believe will contribute significantly to the discourse on eco art and the message of Shah Latif to promote Peace, Prosperity and Positivity."

She said that the symposium has been a testament to the collaborative spirit of our institution and our partners, and we look forward to continued efforts in this important field."

Syndicate member of SABS University Prof. Dr. Nilofer Shaikh, Vice-Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah Prof. Dr. Amant Ali Jalbani, Vice-Chancellor Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram-ud-Din Ujjan and others also attended the event.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai SABS University eco green Latif initiative Muhammad Ali Malkani

