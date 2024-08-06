Status of engagement with P3A: Kearney team updates Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the delegations from Global Consulting Firm Kearney and Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) at Finance Division on Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The Kearney delegation provided an overview of their workflow and functions, detailing their ongoing engagement under SIFC programme to restructure public entities.

They updated the finance minister on the current status of their engagement with P3A, noting that the list of entities for restructuring is being finalised.

The delegation also mentioned that they are in the process of identifying priority areas for intervention.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged and appreciated the valuable support provided by Kearney.

He reiterated his belief in the critical role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in driving the country’s development, emphasizing that the private sector must take a leading role in this process.

The finance minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts in privatisation and state-owned enterprises (SOE) reforms as integral to this strategy.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both Kearney and P3A to advancing public sector restructuring and the broader privatisation agenda, with a shared focus on enhancing the role of the private sector in national development.

