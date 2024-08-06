AGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

JI asks govt to cut expenses of bureaucracy

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:26am

KARACHI: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday demanded of the government to embrace on austerity and end lavish spending, besides scraping the long-running discriminatory tax regime in the country.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Sindh Governor House, the JI sit-in venue in the megacity, Hafiz Naeem said the officials also implicated the PTI in the power producing plants controversy.

He blamed the PPP and PML-N for the damaging agreements with the IPPs and their implementation, seeing austerity the only way to cut down on the budget unneeded spending.

He also asked the judiciary, establishment and the government officials should begin using up to 13000 cc cars for their jobs. All the officials using luxury vehicles will have to produce money trails, he added.

The JI chief proposed the government to scrape the newly placed tax slab for the salaried class of the country, as a good will gesture to help promote trust with his party on the negotiations terms.

A primary term of the JI's talks seeks the government has to provide the lower and classes of the society with a relief, besides the traders, he said that his party also places a demand for the power tariffs, which should go down to its production cost.

The government, he said, should have subsidised the electricity bills before it fleeced the poor and rich alike, adding that the nation wants a big cut in the power prices.

The IPPs should not be permitted for the capacity charges, Hafiz Naeem said that his party also demands of the government to bring all those, who were behind the agreements with the power plants, to justice forthwith.

