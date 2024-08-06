Senate condemns Haniyeh’s assassination in Iran

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of the parliament has expressed profoundest grief and sorrow on the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, recommending that all the countries in general, and Muslim states in particular, unite to counter and restrain Israeli’s terrorist agenda.

“The house condemns human rights violations and unprovoked bombing of Israel in Beirut and the recent killing of 250 innocent civilians in Palestine in addition to thousands of others,” read a resolution unanimously passed by the house on Monday.

Palwasha Khan from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) moved the resolution on the maiden day of the Senate’s 341st session presided by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani. .

“Realising that Israel is morphing into an international criminal and terrorist entity that is attacking Muslim nations with impunity, the Senate of Pakistan strongly recommends that all countries, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and particularly Muslim countries unite to counter and restrain Israeli’s terrorist agenda and ensure lifting of siege of Gaza to provide immediate assistance to the starving and injured civilians and halting of bombing at Gaza on immediate basis,” the resolution stated.

It expressed grief and sorrow over Haniyeh been targeted by the “Israeli Zionist” in Tehran on July 31.

Speaking on the resolution, the PPP senator strongly criticised Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for inflicting atrocities on the people of Palestine. “The tyrant rule of Netanyahu would soon meet an end,” she said.

She lambasted the leaders of Muslim states “for being silent due to the fear of Israel.”

PPP’s Sherry Rehman said the Zionist regime in Israel has spilled the blood of thousands of innocent people. “Even the refugee camps and the hospitals have not been spared,” she deplored.

The house unanimously passed another resolution to express solidarity with the “oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realisation of right to self-determination.”

The resolution rejected India’s “unilateral and illegal actions since 5th August 2019 and expressed grave concerns over the continued attempts aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

Ali Zafar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the resolution.

Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam said the entire nation supports the Kashmir cause. Muqam’s speech was disrupted by strong protest from the opposition senators who chanted slogans demanding release of Imran Khan from jail. The house was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

