Reconstruction ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium: PM for modernising cricket stadiums

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is a real need to modernize cricket stadiums.

While addressing the reconstruction ceremony of the Gaddafi Stadium, here Monday, the premier expressed satisfaction that steps are being taken to rebuild the infrastructure of the Gaddafi Stadium on modern lines.

Shehbaz Sharif said the reformation of the cricket team is a significant achievement and only talent should be brought forward, rejecting any recommendations. He emphasized that the team should be reformed and players should be selected on merit.

The PM also directed the Chairman of PCB to more focus on the cricket team. He expressed desire that the lost prestige and position of the cricket team should be returned.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi stadiums are being upgraded to as per the international standards for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2024 to be held in February wherein the eight best teams of the world will participate.

“Some elements wanted the Champions Trophy not to be held in Pakistan,” the PCB chairman said, adding: “The ICC has approved the budget for the Champions Trophy. FWO demolished the old structure of the stadium and the construction of the new stadium will be completed in five months.”

Naqvi also said a five star hotel is also going to be built near PCB Headquarter and a tunnel will help the players reach the stadium safely from the hotel wherein a modern stadium will be built in Islamabad as well.

Mohsin Naqvi accompanied by adviser to PCB Chairman on cricket affairs Waqar Younas told media “International players will also play in the Champions Cup. Likes and dislikes have been a part of our history. Hopefully, there will be improvement in the coming time,” Naqvi said.

Both also shared details with media about the latest developments and initiatives taken by the PCB.

Naqvi said Sana Mir has been told to work for women’s cricket as PCB has been taking steps for the improvement of women’s cricket.

