‘The Parents Network’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch resource for trauma, suicide

Meghan Markle recalled her trauma and suicidal thoughts she experienced while living in London with the royal family.

Meghan has previously disparaged the royal family about being driven to thoughts to suicide and accused them of racism during her time spent in London.

In an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday, Harry and Meghan announced the launch of ‘The Parents Network’, a resource for those who have lost their children to online bullying.

The pair also ‘quit’ social media in 2021, after stating they suffered online ‘hate’.

They had amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers to their Sussex Royal account while they were working royals.

The pair have launched many projects since quitting royal duties and moving to the United States.

The initiative was launched through Archewell Foundation, also founded by the pair.

“It can happen to anybody,” Prince Harry was quoted as saying to Jane Pauley on CBS ‘Sunday Morning’.

“Kids can be going down these rabbit holes on social media and 24 hours later be taking their lives.”

Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand

Pauley referenced Meghan’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which highlighted her suicidal thoughts.

“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey – certainly part of mine – is being able to be really open about it,” she told Pauley.

“I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way, or making those sorts of plans, or not being believed.”

“If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, then that’s worth it,” she added.

Meghan has described past trolling of her as “almost unsurvivable” while Harry issued an unprecedented statement in 2016 denouncing “the racial undertones of comment pieces” and “the sexism and racism of social media trolls”.

‘The Parents Network’ will meet online along with a group facilitator. The interview also included some parents who have lost their children and will be charter members of the group.