Balochistan could be hit by high- to very high-level flash floods

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre anticipated on Sunday that the latest hydro-meteorological conditions suggest that high to very high-level flash flooding is likely in Balochistan.

The hill torrents and local nullahs of Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad and Sibi divisions are likely to experience high to very high levels of flash flooding which may result in damage to infrastructure.

Similarly, the hill torrents and local nullahs of DG Khan are likely to experience high to very high levels of flash flooding which may result in damage to infrastructure, a news release said.

Flash floods claim over 123 lives since July 1

It said that all villages and towns or settlements near nullahs, especially along the floodplain, can be affected by increased flows.

On the Northern side, the catchment areas of Kabul River and its tributaries have received significant rainfall, which will likely result in medium to high floods in Nowshera as well as in the tributaries of River Kabul.

“Medium to high flows in Nowshera may inundate low-lying areas and may cause damage to the infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024