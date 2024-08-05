Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-05

Balochistan could be hit by high- to very high-level flash floods

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre anticipated on Sunday that the latest hydro-meteorological conditions suggest that high to very high-level flash flooding is likely in Balochistan.

The hill torrents and local nullahs of Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad and Sibi divisions are likely to experience high to very high levels of flash flooding which may result in damage to infrastructure.

Similarly, the hill torrents and local nullahs of DG Khan are likely to experience high to very high levels of flash flooding which may result in damage to infrastructure, a news release said.

Flash floods claim over 123 lives since July 1

It said that all villages and towns or settlements near nullahs, especially along the floodplain, can be affected by increased flows.

On the Northern side, the catchment areas of Kabul River and its tributaries have received significant rainfall, which will likely result in medium to high floods in Nowshera as well as in the tributaries of River Kabul.

“Medium to high flows in Nowshera may inundate low-lying areas and may cause damage to the infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NDMA Balochistan flash floods heavy rainfall flood floods in Balochistan Floods in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters
pk wala Aug 05, 2024 10:38am
India dug housands well for rain water harvesting. NDMA should spend funds on rain harvesting and provinces also start rain harvesting in cities. I hope that brecorder will also highlight this issue
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Balochistan could be hit by high- to very high-level flash floods

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories