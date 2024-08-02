Flash floods claim over 123 lives since July 1

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains since July 1, 2024 has claimed over 123 lives and injured 241 people across the country, the disaster management authorities said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a fresh warning has said that parts of country are likely to experience urban and flash flooding during the next five days. Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujrnawala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from 2nd to 5th August 2024.

The ongoing monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of at least 123 people of which 53 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 39 in Punjab, 22 in Sindh, five in Balochistan, three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and one in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Out of 241 flood-related injuries, 113 have been reported in Punjab, 94 in KPK, 11 in AJK, nine in Balochistan, three in Sindh, and one in AJK.

A total of 550 houses are also damaged, of which,396 partially and 151 fully most of the houses are damaged in KPK where a total of 442 houses are damaged, of which,301 partially and 131 fully destroyed. In Punjab, 61 houses are partially damaged, in Gilgit-Baltistan 22 houses are damaged, of which, 17 partially and five fully destroyed.In Sindh, 13 houses are fully damaged. In AJK, seven houses damaged, of which, five partially and two fully destroyed. In Balochistan, five houses are damaged, of which, two partially and three fully destroyed.

The flooding has also killed 122 livestock, of which, 39 in Punjab, 36 in Sindh,34 in KPK, and three in AJK region.

Tourists and travellers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling. Meanwhile, Manshera district administration has banned entry in the famous tourist destination Kaghan-Narran following massive flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mahandri area of Naran which swept away bridge connecting G-B with the rest of the country.

According to the NMDA, from July 30, 2024, due to heavy flood at Qarandokai, the Qarandokai Bridge on main Kalam-Bahrain road was washed-away as a result movement in the area has been restricted till the restoration of the bridge.

Similarly on July 30, 2024,Gilgit-Skardu road was blocked due to landslide as 20 meters of the road was swept away by the landslide and road is blocked for all type of traffic near Sari, the authorities are working on the restoration of the road. Moreover, Gilgit-Skardu road was also blocked Baghardo as landslide swept away a part of the road.

The NDMA further said that owing to flashfloods two main roads are blocked in district Lower-Chitral Chitral-Booni N-140 and Chitral-Garamchashma N-145. In District Upper Chitral(Mastuj-Broghil at Khurzg and Brep), District Mansehra MNJC road at Paras is blocked due to flood, MNJC road at Ghanool due to land sliding. Machinery has been deployed for road clearance.

According to NDMA, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper part on 31st July and then in central and southern parts of the country from 2nd August 2024. Under influence of this system, rain and thundershower is expected in most parts of the country. Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurram, Waziristan, DI Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab. Hill torrents may be triggered in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sulaiman, and Kirthar Ranges.

Rain events may lead to a surge in water levels within streams and nullahs, possibility of landslides in Upper KP Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, thereby, posing a threat to life and property in vulnerable areas.

The NDMA has advised PDMAs and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitise residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

