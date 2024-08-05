PDMA Punjab issues rain alert

Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
LAHORE: In view of the rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, PDMA Punjab has issued an alert. Bhakar 28 mm, Gujarat 83, Mandi Bahauddin 40, Narowal 43 and Murree recorded 31 mm of rain. Noorpur Thal 26 mm Sheikhupura 33 Sialkot 50 and Faisalabad 7 mm rain was recorded. Monsoon rains are likely in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours.

This series of monsoon rains is predicted to continue till August 6. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the concerned departments should be on alert to deal with the emergency situation.

The administration of big cities remained on high alert in view of the fear of urban flooding. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. 1122 and other rescue agencies keep the machinery and staff alert.

