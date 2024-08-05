Death of Syeda Sania Zahra: PWPA makes significant progress in investigation

LAHORE: Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has made significant progress in the investigation of the tragic death of Syeda Sania Zahra.

Today, after extensive efforts and support of the Chairperson of the PWPA, police successfully obtained a four-day physical remand from the court for the primary accused, Ali Raza. He has been transported to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for comprehensive DNA and polygraph testing.

In addition to Ali Raza, all nominated co-accused, including servants and drivers present on the day of the incident, have also been taken to the PFSA for DNA testing.

To ensure the integrity and thoroughness of the investigation, the Superintendent of Police, Cantonment Multan, Rana Tahir, is personally overseeing the proceedings at the PFSA. He has engaged in detailed discussions with the Director General of the PFSA, who confirmed that the DNA testing of all 13 individuals would be prioritized, followed by polygraph testing of four of the accused.

On July 9, Syeda Sania Zahra was found hanged in her home. Initially believed to be a suicide but a murder case was subsequently lodged by her father, Syed Asad Abbas Shah, against her husband Ali Raza and his family members, including Ali’s parents, brother, sister-in-law, and sister.

The case, registered under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code, took a significant turn when Ali Raza surrendered to the police after holding a press conference to deny the murder charges, claiming his wife had committed suicide due to family issues.

A post-mortem was conducted on July 14, revealing that the ligature mark on Sania’s neck was consistent with hanging, with no signs of external injuries or pregnancy at the time of death. Samples from her body were sent to the PFSA for further analysis.

Chairperson PWPA Ms Hina Pervez Butt is committed and Hope that we will get justice on merit for Sania Zahra.

