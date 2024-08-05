Minister reviews performance of maritime entities

KARACHI: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Maritime Affairs, chaired a performance review meeting here to assess the progress and achievements of key maritime organisations.

The meeting was attended by representatives Jarrar Haider Shah Kazmi, Executive Director (Finance) Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA) along with their teams.

During the meeting, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed the performance of each organization, discussing their successes, challenges, and areas for improvement. The discussion focused on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement recommendations and action plans to drive growth and development in the maritime sector.

Further, after the Performance Review meeting Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chaired a Khuli Kachehri session to listen to the complaints and grievances of stakeholders from the maritime industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024