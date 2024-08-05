GPCCI, BVMW sign MoU to enhance business ties

PESHAWAR: The German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) and the German Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (BVMW) have taken a significant step towards enhancing bilateral business relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The event,marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Germany and Pakistan, aimed at fostering mutual growth and prosperity. Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, was chief guest on the occasion.

The event brought together key stakeholders from both countries, including government officials, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.

In his address, Alfred Grannas emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “the MoU signifies a strong commitment to deepening the economic ties between Germany and Pakistan. This collaboration will pave the way for new opportunities, fostering innovation and sustainable development in both our countries.”

Pervaiz Akhtar, President of GPCCI, highlighted the significance of this agreement for the business communities of both nations. “The signing of this MoU is a pivotal moment for GPCCI as it underscores our dedication to creating a conducive business environment that encourages trade, investment, and cultural exchange. We are confident that this partnership with BVMW will open new avenues for our members and contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan.”

Mathew David Shaw, Country Representative of BVMW, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He noted, “BVMW is eager to collaborate with GPCCI to strengthen the connections between our business communities. This MoU represents a strategic alliance that will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Together, we can harness the strengths of our respective markets to drive innovation and growth in key sectors.”

The MoU focuses on several critical sectors, including Oil and Gas, Energy, Education, Infrastructure and Logistics, Healthcare, Mining, Engineering, Agriculture, Textile, Sports Goods, and Surgical Instruments. This comprehensive scope aims to address diverse industry needs and promote sustainable development across various fields.

Economist Abid Qayyum Sulehri deliberated on the economic outlook, challenges, and opportunities for Pakistan and Germany through enhanced economic cooperation.

