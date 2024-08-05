Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-05

Byju avoids bankruptcy

AFP Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 07:34am

MUMBAI: An Indian appeals tribunal stopped bankruptcy proceedings against troubled educational technology firm Byju on Friday after the company agreed to settle a $19-million unpaid sponsorship debt owed to the country’s powerful cricket board.

Byju’s, once one of India’s most hyped start-ups, rode a boom in demand for online learning products during the coronavirus pandemic but crashed hard after locked-down students returned to classrooms.

The ruling provides some relief to the company, which was once valued at more than $20 billion but has since seen its valuation crash by an estimated 90 percent.

A lower tribunal had last month pushed Byju’s into insolvency after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) claimed an unpaid debt of 1.59 billion rupees ($19 million) for sponsoring the jerseys of the Indian team during international cricket matches.

The firm had filed an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal bankruptcy order, but also worked out a settlement with the cricket board.

India Startups bankruptcy Byju's

Comments

200 characters

Byju avoids bankruptcy

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

ATIR rules: ‘Islamabad taxmen conducted proceedings in unprofessional way’

Balochistan could be hit by high- to very high-level flash floods

Read more stories