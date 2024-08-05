Tax refunds to large taxpayer companies: FIA issues another notice to Member IR (Operation)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued another notice to Mir Badshah Khan Wazir Member Inland Revenue (Operation) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to appear before the FIA in the matter of tax refunds to large taxpayer companies by the officials of Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore.

According to second notice issued by the FIA to the FBR Member, whereas, it appears that the Member is acquainted with the facts/circumstances of enquiry that is under probe under Federal Investigation Act, 1974 r/w Chapter-XIV of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

The notice said that the noted inquiry is under probe in this agency on the allegations of corruption, kickbacks bribery, corrupt practices, misconduct, illegal approval of tax refunds to large taxpayer companies etc. by the officers/officials of LTO Lahore

In this regard, FBR Member was called upon (in person through notices u/s 160 CrPC but the Member failed to appear on July 26, 2024. Therefore, the Member is once again called upon to appear in person) before the FIA Office, Anti-Corruption Circle, Lahore on August 5 (Monday) without fail, and explain his position, FIA notice said.

FBR Member is further required to bring original CNIC and the following record/Information in his possession or with respect to above said matter, so as to clarify his position vis a-vis probe

The record included summary of Large Taxpayer Companies of LTD Lahore in which refund have been issued; list of all moveable/Immoveable assets within Pakistan (Properties, Investments or accounts held directly or indirectly by him, his spouse or family and any other information/record pertaining to above said matter, FIA notice added.

It is pertinent to mention that FIA had summoned FBR officers, including Member IR Operations, in refund issued to large companies. The FBR Member had submitted a written reply to the first notice of the FIA.

In recent past, the FBR had suspended officers after speed money issue surfaced in this refund case.

Later, Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred FIA from taking coercive measures against the FBR officers who have been summoned in tax refund cases.

