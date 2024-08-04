AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

Alkhidmat gives away training certificates

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has awarded certificates to successful students on completion of a three-month industrial automation training courses, officials said on Saturday.

These courses including PLS, SCADA and HMI were conducted in collaboration with the Pak Swiss Training Center at Alkhidmat Skill Development Center in the city’s PIB Colony, which hosted the certificate distribution ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Director Pak Swiss Training Center Eng Farhan Hamid talked about the latest trends in the sector and the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the industrial automation. He said that engineers and diploma holders should match up with these new developments since they are crucial for the career in the auto sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alkhidmat training certificates

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat gives away training certificates

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories