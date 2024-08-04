Alkhidmat gives away training certificates

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has awarded certificates to successful students on completion of a three-month industrial automation training courses, officials said on Saturday.

These courses including PLS, SCADA and HMI were conducted in collaboration with the Pak Swiss Training Center at Alkhidmat Skill Development Center in the city’s PIB Colony, which hosted the certificate distribution ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Director Pak Swiss Training Center Eng Farhan Hamid talked about the latest trends in the sector and the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the industrial automation. He said that engineers and diploma holders should match up with these new developments since they are crucial for the career in the auto sector.

