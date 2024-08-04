AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-04

Dalian iron ore ticks up

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices ticked up on Friday but were on track for a weekly loss as traders assessed the consequences of a wave of production cuts across Chinese steelmakers amid the top consumer’s faltering steel market.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.33% higher at 765 yuan ($105.78) a metric ton.

The contract has lost 1.92% so far this week. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.1% higher at $102.75 a ton, as of 0340 GMT.

It was set for a 0.69% gain week-on-week. 19 steelmakers across China were voluntarily undertaking equipment maintenance to cut production between late July and the end of August, leading to a total expected output decline of 1.98 million tons of construction steel, Chinese consultancy Mysteel said.

The production curbs come in the wake of unfavourable profit margins, ANZ analysts said in a note. As of July 25, the profit ratio among 247 Chinese blast-furnace steel mills had fallen to 15.15%, sliding 27.71 percentage points from the previous month, and marking the lowest percentage of profitable mills since mid-November 2022, added Mysteel.

The supply cuts will reduce iron ore demand, resulting in the build-up of an already elevated port inventory, the ANZ analysts said. Total iron ore stockpiles across ports in China climbed 1.47% week-on-week to 151.8 million tons as of July 26, Steelhome data showed. However, overall steel market sentiment will likely see some recovery, with reduced production helping to balance the Chinese steel market’s supply-demand dynamics, said the Price Monitor Center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission in a report.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 1.48% and 0.3%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Wire rod gained 0.36%, rebar edged 0.15% higher, while hot-rolled coil and stainless steel dipped about 0.2%

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore ticks up

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories