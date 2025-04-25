AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks trim weekly gains as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes declined on Friday, limiting their weekly gains, weighed by broad-based sectoral losses and investor anxiety over geopolitical tensions following a deadly militant attack in Kashmir.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.86% to 24,039.35 while the BSE Sensex lost 0.74% to 79,212.53.

Both the benchmarks rose about 0.8% each this week. IT index jumped 6.6% to log their best week since June 7, 2024.

Analysts attributed the sharp gains in the IT index to better-than-feared earnings outlook by software companies as well as hopes of easing trade tensions.

On the day, twelve of the 13 major sectors declined.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps lost about 2.5% each, as investors turned risk-averse after an attack on tourists in Kashmir killed 26 men and heightened geopolitical tensions.

In contrast to domestic equities, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index advanced 0.3%, after U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks between the world’s top two economies were underway, pushing back against contradicting Chinese claims.

IT stocks power India’s stocks to their best close of 2025

While the return of foreign inflows and expectations of a bilateral trade deal between India and the U.S. are strong tailwinds for the markets, the potential headwind looming large is the uncertainty regarding India’s response to the terror attack, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries traded flat ahead of reporting fourth-quarter results later in the day.

Car maker Maruti Suzuki fell 1.7% on posting a surprise profit drop in the March quarter.

Private lender Axis Bank lost 3.4% as brokerages flagged weak loan growth. The bank, which reported results on Thursday, indicated it may take a few quarters for asset quality to improve.

Bucking the trend, SBI Life jumped 5.4% after logging a 10% year-on-year growth in value of new business in the March quarter.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks trim weekly gains as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

KSE-100 sees selling pressure after positive start

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

India’s Neeraj Chopra rules out Pakistan javelin hero Arshad Nadeem presence in Bengaluru meet

Read more stories