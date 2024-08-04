JI holds sit-in outside Sindh governor’s house

KARACHI: Following the protest call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party’s Karachi leadership on Saturday staged protest outside Governor House against the inclusion of taxes on the electricity bills, slab system and IPPs issues.

Addressing the protest participants, the JI Amir of Karachi, Munam Zafar Khan affirmed that despite the hot weather and rain the protest has initiated and will be held until the demands doesn’t meet.

Zafar stated that the Governor is the representative of the Federal administration, and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is in coalition with the federal government.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI announced a new date for a sit-in outside the Sindh governor’s house. Jamaat-e-Islami was scheduled to observe a sit-in in Karachi on July 31 but it was postponed due to the martyrdom of Hamas Chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

JI had been protesting in Rawalpindi against the inflated bills, IPPs issue and slab system in the power bills for last six days.