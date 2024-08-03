India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Water Resources has started work on formulation of draft Dam Safety Act in line with regional legislation enacted by Bangladesh and India.

This information was shared with the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, headed by Senator Shahadat Awan, in compliance with the decisions of the Committee taken in its previous meeting.

The committee, in its last meeting had directed Ministry of Water Resources that Dam Safety Act should be made in line with the regional legislation on the pattern of India and Bangladesh.

On new Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD), Minister for Water Resources, Musadik Malik and Additional Secretary, Mehar Ali Shah informed the committee that the Ministry has already prepared PC-1 of the project and sent it to Sindh Government for comments for approval. However, no comments have been received from the provincial government so far, and a request was made to Senators representing PPP to use their clout for early comments.

Chairman Standing Committee, however, did not give any assurance to the Ministry that he would take up the matter with the provincial government. He gave three months’ time to the Ministry for submission of updated status to the committee.

The committee held threadbare discussion on reasons for the delay in recruitment of staff of BPS 1-16 in Federal Flood Commission (FFC).

Ministry of Water Resources informed the Committee that the request for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) for initial requirement to fill vacant posts meant for filling through FPSC (gazetted positions) besides for support staff (BS 1-16) has been forwarded to the Establishment Division. Additionally, promotion cases of those officers who came under the purview of Ministry of Water Resources have been submitted for consideration.

Minister for Water Resources, Musadik Malik and Senators hailing from different parties, held that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is either incompetent or deliberately delaying recruitment as some positions have been vacant for 16 years and FPSC is not bothered to fill those positions. It was stated that there is dire need of review of FPSC law to make it a vibrant organization as incumbent workforce is unable to make things happen as per requirements.

One of the committee members argued that after 18th amendment, there is ambiguity in jurisdiction of the federal and provincial governments due to which things are delayed or not being done.

The committee was further informed that as per its direction, FFC has taken the following actions: (i) CDA has been asked to undertake legislation upon rivers in ICT as per provisions in the Model River Act. For that purpose, a copy of Model River Act has also been furnished to CDA; and (ii) CDA Ordinance 1960 is currently under review to determine whether there exists legislation to regulate rivers or nullahs within Islamabad.

According to the FFC, in Punjab 31 field formations of Punjab Irrigation Department submitted ‘No Encroachment Certificate’.

Earlier, Irrigation Department, government of Punjab and reported 153 encroachments on Masson Flood Bund of Sargodha Irrigation Zone. This information has been shared with Suparco for verification which is underway.

‘No Encroachment Certificates’ have been received from 11 field formations of Sindh Irrigation Department. However, Sindh Irrigation Department report also included 175 encroachments - 47 in Larkana/Rice Canal Irrigation Division and 14 in Southern Dadu etc.

Additionally, the committee unanimously ratified the nomination of Senator Saadia Abbasi as a member of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources.

The committee hold an in Camera session to deliberate on the recent developments in Indus Water Treaty, 1960.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, Senator Poonjo Bheel, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Khalil Tahir and other senior officials of relevant departments Water Resources Ministry were also present.

