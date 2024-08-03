No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has informed the Cabinet that Indian and Afghan nationals are not included in visa-free entry regime, which is being initiated for businessmen of friendly countries, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On July 24, 2024, Cabinet was apprised that pursuant to the Prime Minister’s vision to liberalize the visa regime for businesspersons and tourists from other countries, the Ministry of Interior had worked on various visa reform proposals in consultation with key stakeholders and the Prime Minister’s office.

The Ministry stated that Pakistan’s visa policy was formulated under the Foreigner’s Act, 1946, and had been amended from time to time in response to changing socioeconomic scenarios.

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

As the Prime Minister of Pakistan had desired that the visa regime be liberalized further to attract businesspersons, investors and tourists from friendly countries, the Ministry had taken several initiatives, which included signing of agreements for visa free entry with Nepal and Maldives. Moreover, the ‘Visa on Arrival’ facility was available for 108 Business Visa List (BVL) and 64 tourist list countries.

Furthermore, Tabligh Visa on Arrival category was also provided for both BVL and Tourist list countries. However, the Ministry emphasised that timely issuance of Visa on Arrival, under the existing visa regime, was not being implemented in its true spirit.

It was further stated that the Ministry had held consultations with all stakeholders on May 22, 2024 and with business chambers on May 24, 2024. During the consultative meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations Directorate (MOD), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Immigration and Passports (IMPASS), Chambers and Businesses, the need to make the visa regime friendlier and less cumbersome was emphasised.

Stakeholders were also of the view that restrictive visa policy hinders business operations, investment opportunities, tourism and international cooperation.

A need was felt to ease visa restrictions in an increasingly interconnected world which would not only play a pivotal role in promoting tourism and strengthening global integration, but also in furthering economic development and cultural exchanges. It was apprised that following consultations with stakeholders, a presentation was made to the Prime Minister on July 18, 2024.

The Ministry of Interior presented the following proposals to the Federal Cabinet for its consideration/approval: (i) to attract Businessmen/Investors as well as tourists from GCC countries, visa free entry may be permitted. However, arrangement may be made with travel agencies/airlines to provide advance information of their travel documents/itinerary. This information is required for the security of the visitor. Such a dispensation may be followed for Turkiye and China subsequently; (ii) to enhance business activity, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed addition of 19 countries in the existing Business Visa list, of 108 countries. Upon this addition, the BVL list will expand to 126 countries.

Businessmen travelling to Pakistan will only be required to fill the Electronic Travel Authorisation Form 24 hours prior to travelling, within which visa will be issued electronically; (iii) in order to encourage tourism, all countries in the expanded BVL, except for Afghanistan, will also be included in the Tourist list.

Tourists from 126 countries will therefore also be permitted to enter Pakistan on similar lines; (iv) to encourage religious tourism, a separate sub-category of Sikh pilgrim entry authorisation may be created on similar terms as above for Sikh Yatrees holding third country passports; (v) no fee will be charged at any stage or for any process for the issuance of the visa from the applicants of these 126 countries.

All fees previously applicable on issuance of visas shall stand abolished; (vi) efficient and friendly immigration counters at airports/entry points for all, especially for diplomats and First/Business Class passengers; and (vii) establishment of POVS/monitoring dashboard at the Ministry of Interior, to monitor any irregularities/delays in the process.

During the ensuing discussion, the Cabinet was apprised that the rationale for the electronic initiatives was to minimise human interface and to provide ease of travel to tourists and businesspersons.

Citing examples from various models, the Ministry of Interior informed the Cabinet that tourism had contributed significantly to the economies of various countries that had liberal visa regimes.

Such countries were receiving travellers/tourists in millions and were earning in trillions on an annual basis. On the same lines, measures were being taken to simplify visa processing for entry into Pakistan.

The ministry said visas would now be provided through an Electronic Travel Authorisation Form, which had reduced the required fields from 161 to 30, asking for basic information only.

The processing of the new Electronic Visa was expected to take around 30 minutes on average, with a maximum of 24 hours in complex cases. It was further informed that the visa fee was being abolished to facilitate investment and tourism, the expansion in which would bring valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Moreover, the Aviation Division had been engaged to procure E-Gates for installation at nine landing points/immigration check points across Pakistan, including Gwadar replace human immigration counters. The three International Airports as Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore would get these E-Gates in the first phase. It was also informed that the program was ready to be rolled out in next seven days.

Some members of the Cabinet enquired whether the same ease of visa processing would be extended to nationals from India and Afghanistan. The Ministry of Interior responded that these two countries were not proposed to be included for security reasons; however, religious tourism, in particular for the Sikhs and Buddhists, would be facilitated.

The Ministry further informed that on one hand appropriate safety measures were being taken and all data was being connected to NADRA, while on the other hand special instructions were being issued to FIA and FBR to present a warmly welcoming image of Pakistan through friendly and helpful engagement with the travellers at all of its international airports. The service providers at the airport were also cautioned that they shall be monitored through dashboards.

A Member of the Cabinet opined that regular monitoring of the new visa regime was essential for its effective implementation and that the Ministry of Interior should submit a periodical compliance report to the Cabinet, providing information on the number of visas issued through the new system, rate of rejection of visa applications, pendency, and number of visits undertaken etc. The Ministry of Interior agreed to this recommendation.

A Member of the Cabinet observed that initiatives should also be taken to ensure that counterpart countries reciprocate the visa facilitation regime in the case of Pakistani citizens. It was further noted that some countries like Saudi Arabia require its citizens to obtain special permission from the Saudi Government to visit Pakistan, while China also grants time-specific permissions to its citizens to visit Pakistan.

The Cabinet was of the view that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take up the matter with its counterparts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China to allow their nationals to visit Pakistan without restrictions. Another member mentioned that corruption, in any form, while processing of visas should not be tolerated.

The Cabinet further directed the Ministry of Interior to monitor the implementation of the new electronic visa policy regularly, take note of any irregularities or delays, and to submit quarterly reports to the Cabinet, providing inter alia country and category-wise information on the number of visas issued through the new system, average time taken in visa processing, rate of rejection of visa applications, pendency, and number of visits undertaken.

The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach their counterpart ministries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China to remove the restrictive conditions on travel to Pakistan by their nationals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024