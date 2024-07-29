PM announces series of significant visa reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, announced a series of significant visa reforms that will allow businessmen, investors, and tourists from 126 countries to receive their visas within 24 hours through an online system.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the announcement has been made to further encourage travel and investment, visa fees will be waived for traders and tourists from these countries.

The prime minister described the new visa policies as a highly positive development that is expected to promote tourism, boost foreign investment, and enhance trade activities within the country.

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Among the key reforms, the government has approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which is anticipated to increase investment and business opportunities from these regions.

The PM emphasised that these visa policy reforms will position Pakistan as an attractive destination for international business and tourism.

Special arrangements have also been made for Sikh pilgrims holding passports from third countries, allowing them to obtain visas on arrival. To facilitate smoother travel, electronic gates will be installed at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports.

Furthermore, a dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to oversee the implementation of the new visa regime, including monitoring visa-free entries, business visas, and tourist visas on arrival.

PM Sharif commended the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, along with other relevant ministries and institutions, for their role in implementing these new visa policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024