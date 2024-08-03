PTI leader shot dead

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and owner of a private hospital Dr Shahid Siddique was shot dead outside a mosque in Lahore on Friday.

According to police, Dr Shahid Siddique, owner of Iqra Hospital was killed outside the mosque after offering Friday prayers in Valencia Town. The unidentified gunmen who were riding a motorcycle fired four bullets at the PTI leader.

It should be noted that the deceased Dr Shahid Siddique was a leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf. The police said that the body has been taken into custody and investigation has been launched.

The police further said the investigation will be conducted on every angle of the including target killing.