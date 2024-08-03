51 graduate in master mentors uplift programme

KARACHI: The US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Michael Chadwick has said that the development of Master Mentors at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) exemplifies the enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan in advancing medical education.

These newly trained mentors will play a critical role in shaping the future of healthcare, ensuring better educational outcomes and improved patient care across Pakistan.

He said this while speaking to the closing ceremony of "Empowering Medical Teachers as Mentors" Faculty Development Training Course at the Institute of Health Professionals Education (DIHPE) of Dow University of Health Sciences, where 51 students were certified.

This pioneering program was made possible through the generous support of the US Department of State, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

Vice Chancellor Dow University Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Nazli Hossain, Principal Dow Medical College Prof Dr Saba Sohail, faculty and teachers of DIHPE were present on this occasion.

Addressing the event, Prof Saeed Quraishy highlighted the importance of faculty training. Congratulating the students who completed the course he said, “I hope you will pass on the learning from this program to your students and colleagues and empower them”.

Earlier, speaking at the closing ceremony, Dow Institute of Health Professionals Education Director Dr Farhan Vakani said that a diverse group of 60 participants from 20 medical and dental institutions across Karachi embarked on this rigorous six-month training course.

Notably, 51 participants successfully completed the program, emerging as Master Mentors equipped to elevate the standards of medical education.

He said that this comprehensive training program is set to empower medical faculty to provide advanced training to their junior colleagues and peers, ultimately leading to improved student outcomes and enhanced patient care.

Mentor of this training program, Dr Shahid Shamim said that mentoring is a very important job and he said that you must convey what you learned from this program to your institutes.

Prof Dr Sajida said the importance of faculty development program cannot be ignored. She said that Dow University, continued its legacy, also trained the faculty of other medical institutions in this faculty program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024