IK says PTI will challenge elections amendment bill

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday that the party would challenge the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, saying as the legislation is not only illegal but also unconstitutional.

Talking to journalists outside Parliament House, he said, “We will approach the apex court against the said bill as the top court has already given its verdict, and efforts are being made by the PML-N and some quarters to undo it which is not acceptable.”

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the apex court to get implemented its verdict as the PTI rightfully deserves its reserved seats because the people of the country voted for the party despite all odds.

“You cannot ignore the verdicts of the top court and any violation in this regard will be deemed unconstitutional,” he maintained.

He said that ruling coalition had already received an ‘NRO’ as they stole PTI’s reserved seats for women, adding this time again they are moving from pillar to post to regain PTI’s seats through another NRO, which will be resisted tooth and nail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

