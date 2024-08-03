Fly Jinnah partners with T3 Aviation Academy

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost airline, has proudly partnered with T3 Aviation Academy to induct its first batch of future Pakistani pilots. This milestone marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to cultivate and develop local aviation talent in Pakistan.

The initial training phase for these CPL holders commenced on June 20, 2024, at the T3 Academy facility in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. After completing this foundational training, the group will advance to aircraft base training and line training with Fly Jinnah.

Fly Jinnah spokesperson commented: “This collaboration with T3 Aviation Academy highlights our commitment to investing in Pakistan’s aviation future and providing world-class training to our aspiring pilots. We extend our gratitude to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for their support in enabling this initiative. We are confident that this program will produce highly skilled pilots who will uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism.”

