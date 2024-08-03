AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ABL collaborates with CNS to develop Tier-III Certified Data Centre facility

KARACHI: Allied Bank has signed an agreement with CNS Engineering Pakistan to develop a Tier-III certified Data Centre, which will serve as a disaster recovery site for the bank. This facility aims to provide a more robust and modern platform to meet the bank’s technological requirements.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Allied Bank, including Mujahid Ali - Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, Nauman Ul Haq Qureshi - Chief Information Technology, Mohsin Mithani - Chief Digital Officer, Ijaz Ajmal - Group Head IT Infrastructure and Operations, Syed Hassan Rizvi - Group Head Analytics & AI, Hamza Hakim - Group Head Core Banking, Aamir Butt - Group Head Digital Solutions, Gulfam Butt - Divisional Head Data Centre & Network Operations, and Hussnain Javaid - Unit Head Data Centre & DR. The CNS delegation included Najam Mian - CEO, and his team.

