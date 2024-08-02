AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
Chinese citizens: Visa-free facility will be available from 14th: PM

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that free visa facility to Chinese citizens will be available from 14th August 2024 and added that relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan through joint projects would be beneficial.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with a 12-member high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister Wang Fukang that met him on Thursday.

The premier added joint projects are in the interest of both countries. While talking to the Chinese delegation, the premier added that he is sure that the delegation visit will be very useful.

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

He further stated that as a result of his meetings with the Chinese leadership, high-level delegations are visiting Pakistan. He said the visit would increase cooperation in industry, agriculture and special economic zones and the Chinese delegation would result in investment. He said that cooperation in mining, minerals and IT will also be developed in both countries.

Pakistan wants to develop its economy on the development model of China and industrial cooperation between the two countries is the need of the hour.

The prime minister informed the Chinese delegation that in the last meeting of the Cabinet, it has been decided to provide free visa to Chinese citizens and this decision will be implemented from August 14.

The prime minister also expressing grief and regret of the government as well as on behalf of the people of Pakistan over the incident in Bisham. He said that the people involved in the incident have been arrested and these people would face punishment as per the law. The prime minister told the delegation that effective measures have been taken to provide foolproof security to the Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’sOffice said that after the prime minister’s visit to China, the Chinese delegation is on a visit to Pakistan for China’s cooperation and cooperation in various fields in Pakistan.

The 12-member Chinese delegation includes representatives of 10 different ministries. The high-level delegation of Chinese experts will present their views on Chinese investment in Pakistan, and cooperation regarding the second phase of CPEC and the promotion of Pakistan’s exports.

The delegation will meet with various ministries, sector experts and visit different places in Pakistan. The Chinese delegation will promote cooperation in the fields of information technology, agriculture, industry, investment, energy, minerals and mining, special economic zones and communication.

China Pakistan CPEC SEZs Chinese investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Chinese citizens Pakistan China relations Chinese delegation Chinese industries Visa free facility Wang Fukang

Aamir Aug 02, 2024 09:11am
And will Pakistani citizens also get visas on reciprocal basis? Or like beggars this will be a one way gesture
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

