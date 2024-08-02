AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-02

July trade deficit surges 19.7pc to $1.95bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit in July 2024 has increased by 19.7 percent year on year (YoY) to $1.95 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.63 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit has narrowed 19 percent compared to a deficit of $2.41 billion recorded in June 2024. Exports in July rose by 11.8 percent to $ 2.31 billion compared to $2.06 billion in July 2023. On a monthly basis, exports have decreased by 9.8 percent compared to the $2.56 billion figure reported in June 2024.

The country’ exports declined by 9.77 percent on month-on-month basis and stood at 2.308 billion dollar in July 2024 compared to 2.558 billion dollars in June 2024.

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 12% YoY to $24.1bn in FY24

The country’s imports increased by 15.3% to $4.26 billion in July 2024 compared to $3.69 billion from a year ago.

Compared to June 2024, imports declined by 14.3% compared to $4.96 billion in June.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Trade trade deficit imports PBS Exports Economic distress

Comments

200 characters
Ali Aug 02, 2024 10:58am
Wakeup Pakistan.... Only way forward is SURPLUS TRADE ......deficit won't work for us anymore... Lets BLOCK / BAN LUXURY Imports or Work on Substitutions or EXPORTS increase is only way forward.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

July trade deficit surges 19.7pc to $1.95bn YoY

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories