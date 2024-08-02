Discos: Tarar says govt has embarked on sell-off plan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Thursday, announced that the government has embarked on the privatisation of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as part of its ongoing reform agenda.

This decision follows recent amendments to the State-Owned Enterprises Act.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mustafa Kamal, Tarar emphasised the longstanding inefficiencies and corruption within DISCOs.

The minister maintained that IPPs were not a political issue and discussions were going on over the issue of IPPs. He stated that bringing in competent professionals from the private sector, free from political interference, is essential to addressing these issues.

Tarar highlighted a recent meeting between MQM leaders, including Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They discussed matters related to electricity bills and Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The minister commended MQM for its responsible approach and constructive contributions to the reform agenda.

He underscored that the issue of electricity tariffs affects the entire nation and requires a collective effort. Reflecting on the past, he noted that the PML-N government had previously ended long power outages by installing cost-effective power plants. The current subsidy of Rs50 billion for electricity consumers using up to 200 units is part of the government’s efforts to provide relief during the summer, funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

In response to over-billing and power theft, Tarar announced collaboration with provincial governments to tackle these problems. Additionally, the deadline for electricity bill payments has been extended by 10 days to ease the burden on consumers.

Addressing other matters, Tarar stated that action is being taken against those involved in the wheat import issue and highlighted the ongoing digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with the Melinda Gates Foundation, without any cost to the government. He also mentioned the government’s decision to close the corrupt Pakistan Works Department (PWD), saving hundreds of billions of rupees annually.

The minister welcomed an important Chinese delegation currently visiting Pakistan and reiterated the government’s commitment to swiftly implementing its reform agenda. Tarar criticised the previous PTI government’s handling of the economy, citing a sharp increase in inflation and a decline in growth rate during their tenure. He credited the current administration with stabilising the economy, reducing inflation, and maintaining a stable currency.

In response to a query, Tarar dismissed the notion that the IPPs issue could be resolved through protests, urging Jamaat-e-Islami’s leadership to engage in dialogue instead. He also commented on recent political developments, criticising certain leaders for inciting violence while simultaneously calling for talks.

